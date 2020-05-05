Fires Break Out Overnight In Two Stamford Homes

Fires broke out in two homes within a few miles of each other overnight in Fairfield County with one resulting in an injured resident.

The first of the blazes began around 1:18 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, when neighbors called 9-1-1 reporting a large fire in the area of Blackwood Lane in the Turn of River area of Stamford.

When Stamford Police arrived on the scene, officers located a fire burning through the roof of the structure located at 81 Blackwood Lane, aid Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Tripodi.

Stamford firefighters found a two-and-a-half story wood frame home fully involved in fire.

It was reported that the home had been unoccupied for approximately five months. the deputy chief said.

The fire was attacked from the exterior with multiple hose lines with water being pumped from a hydrant located on High Ridge Road, he said.

Five tankers were also called to the scene from the Long Ridge Fire Company, and Turn of River, New Canaan, Pound Ridge, and Banksville fire departments.

The fire was declared under control at 3 a.m., Tripoli said.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office.

The night's second blaze broke out at 4:59 a.m. at 61 Colonial Road when an occupant reported smoke in the house.

Upon arrival, Stamford firefighters found a kitchen fire in a two-and-a-half story multiple dwelling, said Tripodi.

Multiple hose lines were stretched and the building was searched for trapped occupants, with none being found.

The fire in the kitchen was knocked down by 5:13 a.m.

Firefighters found that the fire extended to the second and third floors through wall spaces and stopped the fire before it could take hold of those areas, the chief said.

The fire was declared under control at 6:01 a.m.

One occupant was treated for injuries by Stamford EMS and transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office.

A total of three residents were displaced and were being relocated by the Red Cross.

