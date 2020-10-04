Fire Rapidly Spreads To Other Boats, Dock, Tiki Bar At Stamford Harbor

A fire that broke out on a boat docked in Stamford Harbor quickly spread to other boats, a dock, and tiki bar.

The blaze began just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Hinckley boatyard on Selleck Street, the Stamford Fire Department said.

When the first engine arrived, the boat fire was fully involved close to the dock. The engine began to deploy hose lines, but the boat was adrift and was pushed to the east side of the canal by the prevailing wind, the fire department reported.

The original boat on fire came to rest at a section of the dock behind the Beacon apartments on Harbor Point Road.

The fire immediately extended to the dock, three additional boats, and a floating tiki bar, according to the fire department.

A water- and land-based firefighting effort was mounted from shore on Pacific Street, using three hose lines, and by fireboats in the canal.

The original boat on fire and a second on fire continued to drift south in the canal and were corralled approximated 200 feet south of the main body of fire, the department stated.

The original boat’s fuel tank ruptured and caused a floating fuel fire at the southern section of the dock at Harbor Point, according to the department.

This second fire severely exposed the northernmost dock and additional boats moored at the Ponus Yacht Club.

A second separate water- and land-based firefighting effort was mounted by additional department units on Pacific Street, using two new hose lines, and by fireboats in the canal.

The southern fire was quickly controlled and firefighting foam was used for the final extinguishment of all boats involved and the leaking fuel hazard, the department reported.

The fire was placed under control at 4:52 p.m., the department said.

The Stamford Fire Department responded with five engines, two truck companies, one rescue company, the deputy chief, and a safety officer for a total of 35 personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The following agencies responded to assist the Stamford Fire Department:

Two Norwalk Fire Department Marine units

Greenwich Police Marine unit

Noroton Fire Department Marine unit

FDNY Marine 4

US Coast Guard

Stamford EMS Medic 3, Medic Supervisor 901

Stamford Police

Tow Boat US

CT DEEP

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.