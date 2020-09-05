COVID-19: Alert Issued For Increase In Cases In Stamford

Officials in Stamford are alerting residents about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases.

The City of Stamford’s Department of Health said it was notified that a COVID-19 early warning wastewater system detected a potential increase in cases of COVID-19 in Stamford.

The detection system is operated through a collaborative effort between Yale University and the State Department of Public Health,

“COVID-19 is still a public health emergency," Stamford Mayor David Martin said. "It is everyone’s responsibility to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s time for residents to be more vigilant and increase compliance with all health and safety protocols.”

The Stamford Department of Health is reminding residents to continue to engage in protective measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to protect yourself. This is even more important during the approaching Labor Day Weekend when there will be more outdoor activities.

“Wear a mask or face covering that covers both your nose and face at all times when outside," Stamford Director of Health Dr. Jennifer Calder said. "Social distance; stay six feet away from others. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid crowded events.

"If you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please self -quarantine and call your healthcare provider for advice; and if you have been exposed to someone known or suspected to have COVID-19, self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested.”

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19 (list does not include all possible symptoms):

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you are showing any of these signs or symptoms, contact your medical provider immediately.

Residents should also contact their medical provider if they have questions or concerns.

