Stamford Police Officer Dies After 3-Year Battle With Cancer

A 33-year veteran Fairfield County police officer has died after a three-year battle with cancer,

Officer Douglas Robinson of the Stamford Police Department died on Wednesday, Aug. 24 surrounded by his family, said Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.

Robinson's age and place of residence were not available.

“Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend; Douglas Robinson touched so many lives through all the hats he wore. Our thoughts, prayers, and tears are with his wife Judy and his children James, Casey, and Kevin. We ask everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time,” Shaw said

Robinson, a highly decorated officer, joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989, and continued to serve the community even during his battle with cancer, the chief added.

In addition to his work as a patrol officer early in his career; Robinson served in the Community Orientated Police Enforcement & Citizens Together, Reclaim Our Cities and Connecticut Youth, the Stamford Police Department Community Policing Unit, Stamford Police Department Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit, School Resource Officer at Stamford High School and his final position as an investigator in the Special Investigations Juvenile Matters Unit.

In addition to his regular duties, Robinson was also a member of the Stamford Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and Crisis Intervention Team.

"He had an exemplary career and always served with distinction," Shaw said. "It would be impossible to list all the awards and recognitions that were bestowed on him during his career."

One of the more notable awards included the 1998 Bravery Award, which he received when he stopped an armed robbery in Shippan.

Robinson was always calm in the face of any adversity, Shaw said.

"You cannot speak of Doug Robinson without mentioning his community service," the chief said.

He served for 23 years as the head coach of the Stamford High School (Stamford/Westhill Co-op) team. He led the team to a State Championship in 2001.

Robinson also served as a youth hockey coach and a mighty mite basketball coach.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.