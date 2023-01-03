Know Him? Stamford Man Wanted In Death Investigation Of 2-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County who is a person of interest in the untimely death of a 2-year-old.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, is wanted in connection with the death, said Stamford Police Capt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

Ismalej-Gomez is additionally wanted on a violation of probation warrant.

"The public is advised to use caution in any dealings with this individual as he is believed to be in possession of a firearm," Scanlon said.

Police did not release details regarding the child's death.

Anyone with information regarding Ismalej-Gomez, including his location or known associates, is asked to call SPD Major Crimes. An investigator can be reached at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411. It is an option that you can use at any time to provide the department with information without identifying yourself.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

