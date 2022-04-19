IDs Released For Two Killed In Boating Accident Off Stamford Coast

State officials have released the identities of two men killed in a boating accident off the coast of Fairfield County.

The men have been identified as Cristofer Cifuentes, age 26, and Ludyn Cifuentes, age 41, both of New York City, said Will Healy, spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The men were found with two other boaters who were pulled from the cold waters of Long Island Sound off of West Beach in Stamford, following a boating accident on Sunday, April 17, Healy said.

The two other men remain in critical condition.

After receiving a distress call, multiple Stamford Police units, the Stamford Marine Division, and a Stamford EMS ambulance and Paramedic Supervisor also responded to the initial call for help.

The boat was being carried by tide and wind away from Stamford and a language barrier made it difficult for first responders to pinpoint their exact location, Stamford Fire Department officials said.

Fire Dispatchers at the Stamford Emergency Communication Center personnel were able to use the caller's cell phone number to access the Carbyne 911 cellular tracking software to pinpoint the last known location of one of the callers.

Once located, two of the men pulled from the water were unconscious and unresponsive, the two others were both semi-responsive, Stamford Fire officials said.

The two men died at an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

