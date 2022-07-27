Contact Us
Fire Breaks Out On Top Of Elevator At Stamford Town Center

Nicole Valinote
Crews responded to a fire that broke out at the Stamford Town Center on Tuesday, July 26. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department
The fire broke out on top of an elevator. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

A fire broke out on top of an elevator at the Stamford Town Center.

Firefighters responded to the shopping mall in downtown Stamford at about 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

The first companies that arrived at the scene found a small fire on top of an elevator near the mall's entrance on Tresser Boulevard, authorities reported. 

Officials said an elevator mechanic, who was working on the elevator shortly before the incident, had extinguished most of the blaze with a fire extinguisher. 

Firefighters disconnected the power to the elevator and extinguished the remaining fire, officials reported. 

The top of the elevator car and the ceiling were damaged by the fire, according to the report.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

