COVID-19: Stamford Schedules Mask Distribution Sites For Public

In an effort to help residents stay safe from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Stamford will be handing out face masks to residents for the next few days.

Stamford’s Emergency Response Management team will hold mask distributions for residents every day for the next three days as part of the city’s ongoing initiative to provide more masks to staff and residents in Stamford.

“Stamford’s initial priority has been to provide emergency response providers with personal protective equipment, but the goal has always been to get the public access to these supplies to stop the spread of this virus,” said Mayor David Martin.

Martin said additional personal protective equipment has become available across the region allowing the city order enough for both first responders, essential workers, and now the public.

They are receiving help distributing the items from local organizations including the local NAACP, Bethel AME, Building One Community, and others.

"While masks help prevent transmission, I encourage residents who do not need to be out in public to continue to stay home, Martin added.

There will be 200 masks available at each location including:

Monday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Glenbrook Railroad Station, Glenbrook Road, and Cowing Place.

Tuesday, April 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Springdale Railroad Station, Hope Street, and Clearview Avenue.

Wednesday, April 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Scofield Middle School, 641 Scofieldtown Road.

