COVID-19: Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Tests Positive

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office.

Simmons learned of her condition Thursday, April 28, via an at-home rapid test that she took after her husband tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the mayor’s office said.

“Both the mayor and her husband are feeling well and are now isolating at home,” the statement read.

Simmons’ office encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet done so, and to use proper masking and social distancing when appropriate.

Simmons, a former state representative and Stamford’s first female mayor, was elected in November 2021.

The race garnered national attention given her opponent was former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine, a lifelong Stamford resident.

