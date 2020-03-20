COVID-19: Stamford Launches Mobile Testing Facility

There's a new drive-through testing facility for the novel coronavirus in Fairfield County.

It's located at Cummings Park in Stamford and is jointly operated by the City of Stamford’s Department of Health and local family practitioner Murphy Medical Associates.

The Cummings Park testing site is now operational and will provide testing Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are still at the beginning of this public health emergency and it is my goal to ramp up our testing capacity as soon as possible,” said Mayor David Martin. “I believe Stamford’s testing demand could grow to 10,000 tests a week.

"My office is working with any medical professionals willing to provide testing to all our residents — including those who still need health insurance.

"This virus does not care if you are a CEO or a laid-off worker, it affects everyone in our community equally. We need equal access to testing to overcome this public health emergency. ”

The City of Stamford recommends three testing sites — however any physician can become licensed for testing through the State’s Department of Public Health — these sites include:

Cummings Park: Operated by Murphy Medical Associates.

Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointment required. Available online or call 203.658.6051.

Bennett Medical Center Campus: Operated by Stamford Health

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointment required. Call 203.276.4111.

2001 West Main Street: Operated by DOCS Urgent Care.

Opening by end of next week (March 27).

Appointment required. Available online or call 203.298.4600.

Once these testing sites are operational, Stamford’s testing capacity will be up to approximately 2,500 tests per week.

Currently, testing sites require a referral/prescription from a primary care physician. Residents who do not have health insurance can enroll through Access Health CT’s special enrollment period by calling 855.365.2428 or by visiting AccessHealthCT.com. This enrollment period ends Thursday, April 2.

The city is exploring other potential drive-through testing sites to expand testing capacity in Stamford as demand increases.

