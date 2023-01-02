1 Dead, 1 Injured In Stamford Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.

The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.

A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk, and struck a tree head-on, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Stamford resident was transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Booth said.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Identification of the operator is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified, Booth said.

The investigation remains open, anyone that may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

