New Stamford Eatery Sets Opening Date

Bubbakoo's Burritos, located in Stamford at 800 E Main St., will open up for business on Wednesday, June 28, according to an announcement from the eatery's owners, Perry and Fenil Patel.

Visitors to the new Bubbakoo's location can expect a wide variety of classic Mexican-inspired menu offerings such as burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos, in addition to more unique items like "chiwawas," a split-fried ball of rice and cheese.

Other delicious-sounding menu items include the Nashville hot chicken burrito; General Tso's crispy chicken tacos; the hibachi steak and shrimp burritos; sriracha shredded pork nachos; and the garlic parm shrimp quesadilla.

Those in the mood for a meal leaning more toward the American side of things can also order wings and chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant will be the second location to open in Fairfield County. The first Bubbakoo's location, also owned by the Patels, opened in Orange at 116 Boston Post Rd.

Perry Patel said he is glad to be the owner of the two locations.

"It feels great to be part of a brand with so much growth on the horizon," he said.

Since its inception in 2008, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has expanded to more than 100 locations across the country and has more locations scheduled to open in Norwalk and Oxford.

