New Eatery Opens Second CT Location In Stamford

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, located in Stamford at 800 E Main St., opened up for business on Monday, May 22, owners Perry and Fenil Patel announced.

The location is the second Bubbakoo’s Burritos to open in Connecticut, joining the location in Orange at 116 Boston Post Rd.

Bubbakoo’s is known for serving up classic Mexican-inspired menu items such as burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos. It also serves "chiwawas," a split-fried ball of rice and cheese.

Some unique mouth-watering signature dishes include the Nashville hot chicken burrito; the General Tso's crispy chicken tacos; the southern-style BBQ shredded pork quesadilla; the A1 steak burrito; and the garlic parm shrimp quesadilla.

The eatery also serves more American-inspired meals like wings and chicken sandwiches.

Owner Parry Patel said he is excited to finally start serving customers.

"It is fantastic to have the opportunity to open our second Bubbakoo’s location. I’m confident this will be another welcome addition to the community," he said, adding, "My team and I look forward to not only providing Stamford with our amazing Mexican fusion menu, but creating new job opportunities within the community as well.”

If you're looking for other opinions on the restaurant's food, the Orange location has received plenty of praise from visitors.

"The food tastes good," said Dario C. of Stratford, who added that he was a huge fan of the "Chiwawa."

"I loved it," he wrote, continuing, " I topped it with queso and beans, it was sooo good."

Francisco B. of New Haven also had good things to say.

"Just love the fact that they're very friendly and very helpful and have a great variety of foods to choose from, definitely a must if you're in the area," he wrote in a five-star review.

Since its inception in 2008, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has expanded to more than 100 locations across the country and has more locations scheduled to open in Norwalk and Oxford.

