New Stamford Restaurant Provides Innovative Approach To Classic Italian Cuisine

Proper Italian food and delicious cocktails served with a side of immaculate vibes: That’s what a new Fairfield County restaurant is promising its diners.

Cugine’s Italian, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point community at 121 Towne Street, opened in June 2022 and has quickly garnered favor among foodies with dishes like fried calamari, spaghetti boia, and focaccia.

Billing itself as an “inventive take on classic Italian cuisine,” Cugine's pairs its pizzas, pastas, and crudos with “refined” cocktails and a wine and beer list “sure to please,” reads the restaurant’s profile on OpenTable.

The vibe is described as warm and dimly lit with dark furniture and a period playlist that transports diners back to the era of Frank Sinatra and speakeasys.

“Our goal with Cugine’s is to offer not only Harbor Point, but Fairfield County as a whole, an entirely new Italian dining experience,” owner John Nealon told food blog CTbites.

The menu is “very chef-driven,” with local ingredients and products from local partners in Fairfield County, co-owner Morgan Nealon added.

After just a few months in business, online reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

“I went here for dinner with some friends and it's the best experience I've had in Stamford. The food was incredible, the ambience was incredible and the music was impeccable,” Mackenzie G., of Boston, wrote on Yelp.

“We got the boar meat gnocchi, the spaghetti boia and the ricotta cavatelli pesto for entrées. (All were the best pastas I've ever had). The service was amazing. 10/10.”

“What a great experience. The owner, John, was so friendly and offered up suggestions that we did not ignore,” J. R., of Peekskill, wrote on Yelp.

“Had the crisp sampler, the meatballs, homemade focaccia, pesto gnocchi and the capellini. Martinis were flowing and the service couldn't have been better. Will DEFINITELY be making this a regular date night spot.”

Cugine’s Italian restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday. Find out more on its Instagram page.

