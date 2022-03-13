New Restaurant In Stamford Serves Authentic Cuisine

The owner of a group of restaurants that specialize in Albanian cuisine has opened a new location in Fairfield County.

Çka Ka Qëllu opened at 15 Clark St. in Stamford, expanding from the two locations in New York City.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of chicken, veal, and seafood dishes along with salads and homemade desserts. Read the full menu here.

The owner said the restaurant seeks to offer dishes that are modern, authentic, and healthy.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant for its authentic menu offerings and beautiful decorations.

"This is a fantastic restaurant that serves the best of traditional Albanian cuisine," Nula M. said in a Yelp review. "Really clean, with a fantastic staff, delicious meals, and stunning décor. Excellent work! The Albanian community of Stamford is really proud of how you represent Albanian culture in the United States."

The restaurant is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

