'Jeopardy!': Stamford Native To Compete In High School Reunion Tourney

Two college students with ties to Connecticut who made previous appearances on Jeopardy! will soon come back to the show as part of a new spin on the show's College Championship.

Yale University junior Lucas Miner and Stamford native Hannah Nekritz will both appear on the show on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, March 2, respectively. Both of them previously appeared on the show's Teen Tournaments which were aired in 2019.

Miner, who originally hails from Miami, Florida, will face off against Anish Maddipoti of Austin, Texas, and Audrey Satchivi of Carmel, Indiana during his appearance.

As for Nekritz, who is currently a senior at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, she will compete against Caleb Richmond of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Maggie Brown of Pensacola, Florida during her appearance on the quiz show.

The students were asked by Jeopardy! producers to return to the show as part of the High School Reunion Tournament, which will feature 27 former teen contestants.

“Now, those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its-kind twist on the traditional College Championship format,” Jeopardy Productions said in a press release about the competition.

During Miner's first Jeopardy! appearance in 2019, he made it to the finals of the Teen Tournament and ultimately placed as the 2nd runner-up, winning $25,000 for his efforts according to J! Archives.

Nekritz placed as a Teen Tournament semifinalist in her original 2019 appearance and won $10,000. She was beaten by Miner in her final game, according to J! Archives.

