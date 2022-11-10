'Definitely Will Go Back For More': New Stamford Eatery's Buffet Touted As 'Bargain'

For people who love Korean barbecue and lots of meat then a new restaurant in Fairfield County is the spot for you.

Opened for only two weeks in Stamford, Meat Love is offering up a buffet with a wide selection of meats for only $34.99 per person for its "soft" opening.

Yelpers and online reviewers are loving the place with plenty of five-star reviews.

One Stamford reviewer wrote this about Meat Love: "For only $34.99 per person for dinner buffet, this is a Bargain! Especially their meat is very fresh and marinated just right! Not too sweet, and not too salty! Definitely will go back for more in the future!"

In case you haven't visited a Korean barbecue restaurant before, you order from the different "packages" and the meat is brought to your table with all the goodies and then you cook it on little grills that are inset into the tables.

Ellen of Stamford had this to say: "I've been to all Korean restaurants in the city/ Queens and some restaurants are too sweet on the marinade, I love this restaurant not adding too much sugar/honey to the meat! For this price, it's definitely good quality meat!"

Meats include everything from pork jowls and bellies to brisket and spicy marinated chicken.

The buffet option comes with all kinds of soups and rice and other goodies. The normal prices run in the $40 to $50 range.

There is one kind of strange notice on the menu that says if you don't eat all the food on the table there is a $20 charge, and no take-home boxes are allowed.

The restaurant has a prime location in downtown Stamford at 485 Summer St.

Much of the seating is communal and comfortable.

For more information, call 203-274-6136.

