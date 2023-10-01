James Beard Award-Winning Chef To Speak At Stamford's Ferguson Library

Pépin, the former owner of the Dressing Room restaurant in Westport, will appear in Stamford at the Ferguson Library on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. to discuss his latest book, Cooking My Way: Recipes and Techniques for Economical Cooking.

The evening presentation, to be moderated by Michel Nischan, a four-time James Beard Award winner, will be held at the Main Library, DiMattia Building.

In Cooking My Way, Pépin offers insights and cooking techniques that save money, time, and cleanup effort without sacrificing flavor.

Among his tips are shopping seasonally; selecting inexpensive cuts of meat and poultry; saving meat and vegetable trimmings for stock, soup, or sauce; and transforming leftovers into new meals.

With more than 150 recipes, along with illustrated menus for each season, Cooking My Way equips the reader with what is needed to cook the way Pépin does.

The Connecticut resident is the winner of 16 James Beard Awards and the author of more than 30 cookbooks. He's also an educator and artist and has starred in 12 award-winning PBS cooking series.

The program, part of the Friends Author Series, will be preceded by a reception and followed by a Q&A and book signing hosted by Elm Street Books.

Registration is required at fergusonlibrary.org/events. Tickets are $50; $40 for Friends members, and include a copy of Cooking My Way. For more information, call 203-351-8221.

