Fatal Crash Update: Stamford Officer Who Hit Beloved Pastor Placed On Leave

The Rev. Tommie Jackson was hit around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, in Stamford on Wire Mill Road by a Stamford Police SUV driven by Officer Zachary Lockwood, age 24.

Lockwood, of Stamford, has been an officer with the department since April of last year, said Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.

At the time of the crash, Lockwood, who was responding to a call, was traveling eastbound on Wire Mill Road, police said. In this area of Wire Mill Road, there is a right curve.

At the same time, Jackson, a popular pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church, and local attorney, was on foot northbound, attempting to cross the roadway after retrieving mail from a mailbox.

After seeing Jackson, Lockwood made an evasive steering maneuver, entering the westbound lane. While within the westbound lane, the SUV hit Jackson, causing fatal injuries, police said.

Lockwood began CPR immediately and continued until medics arrived and transported Jackson to Stamford Hospital where he died, Shaw said.

"Pastor Tommie Jackson was such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community for the past 25 years," said Assistant Chief Silas Redd. "His steadfast commitment to serve those under the guidance of his pastorate, extended far and wide. The void that has been left by his untimely passing will be difficult to fill.

"I ask that we all keep both the family of Pastor Jackson, his church family, Officer Lockwood, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult times."

Anyone who witnesses the crash or the moments before is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.

The crash is being investigated by the Connecticut State Police.

