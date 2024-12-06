David Sheridan, of Stamford, was struck on Glenbrook Road near East Main Street in Stamford just before 5 p.m. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Paramedics rushed him to Stamford Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Sheridan remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition, according to the Stamford police.

The bus driver, Hugo Cervantes, 50, of Stamford, immediately called for help after the collision and remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

