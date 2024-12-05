Stamford Man In Critical Condition After CT Transit Bus Crashes Into Him

The crash happened around 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, on Glenbrook Road just before the intersection with East Main Street near downtown Stamford. Police say the pedestrian, a Stamford man, may have fallen from the sidewalk into the vehicle's path.

However, police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Paramedics rushed the man to Stamford Hospital. Police are withholding the man's name until his family is notified.

The bus driver, a 50-year-old Stamford man, stayed at the scene and called for emergency assistance immediately after the crash. Investigators have already interviewed him as part of their ongoing investigation.

Stamford Police closed Glenbrook Road between E. Main St and Daskam Place for several hours Thursday evening as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

Stamford Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Booth at 203-977-4712.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.