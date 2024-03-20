Arrest Made In Stamford Hit-Run That Killed Local Woman

The crash occurred in Stamford around 6:15 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, on West Main St., near the junction with Alvord Lane.

Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth said at the time of the crash, Marie Jean-Charles, a 74-year-old Stamford resident, was crossing West Main Street from north to south.

She was struck in the eastbound travel lanes by a vehicle traveling at what is believed to be a high rate of speed, Booth said.

Jean-Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offending vehicle did not stop after striking Jean-Charles and continued driving eastbound on West Main Street.

Stamford police identified a suspect early on in the investigation and seized the suspect vehicle the afternoon on the day of the collision, Booth said.

Booth said the suspect, identified as Salvatore Longo, a 58-year-old resident of Cos Cob (Greenwich) was interviewed on the day of the collision and denied striking a pedestrian with his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was seized, and under the authority of a search warrant, physical evidence was recovered from the vehicle that needed to be analyzed and tested by the State Forensic Laboratory.

The results of those tests were received by the Police Department the week of Friday, March 8 and a warrant was issued for Longo's arrest.

On Wednesday, March 20, Longo surrendered himself to the Stamford Police Department and was arrested for misconduct with a vehicle and felony evading responding.

He was held on a $750,000 bond.

"Stamford Police CARS would like to thank the many citizens of Stamford who called us and helped us identify what year, make, and model of the vehicle we were looking for regarding this collision, that information helped us develop a suspect vehicle, and ultimately the suspect, Booth said. "As always, we appreciate any and all assistance from the community."

