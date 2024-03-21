A Few Clouds and Breezy 42°

Actors Wanted For Television Show Filming In Stamford: Here Are Available Roles

Prospective actors who don't mind donning 18th-century-era costumes may be interested in auditioning for a television show set to film in Connecticut. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via OsloMetX
An upcoming show centered around the Revolutionary War and George Washington titled "Revolution" will film between Monday, March 25, and Friday, April 5 in the Fairfield County city of Stamford, according to a casting call posted by Backstage. 

The non-union series, which will play on a major network, is offering $150 for an estimated 10 hours of work for several roles which include: 

  • British and French soldiers, as well as Virginia recruits: Men of white or European descent who are ages 21 to 49 and are on the slender side, including those with long hair;
  • Featured Barmaid: A Woman aged 20 to 31 who is on the slender side and is of white or European descent;
  • Native American Warrior: Man of Native American descent aged between 28 to 50;
  • Mary Bell Washington: A slender woman aged 30 to 35 who has brown or sandy blond hair and is of white or European descent;
  • Ann Fairfax Washington: A dark-haired slender woman of white or European descent;
  • Female Wedding Guests: Women in their 20s to 40s of white or European descent; 
  • Male Wedding Guests: Men aged 18 and over of white or European descent;
  • House of Burgesses Rep: People aged 34 to 60 of white or European descent.

For more information and audition information, click here. 

