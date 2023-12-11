The incident took place in Shelton on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the area of Research Drive.

According to Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police, detectives learned that a street takeover was planned to take place on Saturday.

A street takeover is an unsanctioned event with large groups of motorists that block roads and "take over" parking lots, performing stunts with their vehicles.

Shelton has been the target of these takeovers in the recent past and preparations were made in anticipation of this gathering, Bango said.

The Shelton police department in partnership with the Connecticut State Police, federal officials, Milford, Orange, Derby, and Trumbull police departments mobilized along the Bridgeport Avenue corridor.

Officers were also positioned along Research Drive and Scinto security was stationed in their parking lots.

Around 8 p.m., approximately 500 vehicles arrived in Shelton. Some of the vehicles traveled from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont for this event, Bango said.

When the vehicles arrived at the Research Drive business parking lots they were turned away. The group then attempted to plan alternative parking lots to gather along Bridgeport Avenue using social media, he added.

When the vehicles would arrive at these parking lots, police dispersed them before they could assemble a group. The group then left Shelton and traveled to North Haven, Orange, Derby, and then back to Shelton.

Officers from each department traveled to each town with the vehicles. The vehicles were dispersed from these towns in the same manner, Bango said.

Several infractions were issued to drivers and some vehicles were towed. No criminal arrests were made in Shelton.

"The Shelton police department will stay vigilant to “street takeovers” and other types of unsanctioned gathers like these and respond accordingly," Bango said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.