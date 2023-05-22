Princess The Hairless Cat Stolen From Shelton Motel Returned To Owner Months After Theft

The theft took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.

During the burglary, Princess was taken along with some $8,5000 in goods including Gucci and Fendi handbags, Shelton Police said.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation which resulted in the arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 1, of 20-year-old Zyair Lopez, and 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves, both of Bridgeport. But police were unable to find Princess, police said.

Last week, detectives received a call from a woman in Massachusetts. The woman said she bought a hairless cat a few months ago in Bridgeport, police said.

She learned the cat may have been the animal stolen from Shelton in January. Detectives met with the female on Saturday, May 20, and she turned over the Princess after confirming it was the stolen animal.

Princess will be reunited with the victim later today. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances regarding the sale of the stolen cat.

“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and notified police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the rightful owner,” said Lt. Robert Kozlowsky.

