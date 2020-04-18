Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shelton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead In Fairfield Home

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Fairfield.
Officers responded to the residence on the 700 block of Riverside Drive at around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18 to check on the welfare of a residence, Fairfield Police Captain Robert Kalamaras said.

While checking the area, officers located the deceased middle-aged woman inside the home.

Detectives are on scene determining if a crime occurred, Kalamaras said.

The name of the woman will be withheld until the next of kin are notified.

"At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood or its resident," Kalamaras said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

