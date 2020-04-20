ID Released For Woman Found Dead In Fairfield Home

A 54-year-old Fairfield woman found dead inside her home has been identified by police.

Nancy K. Violette, of the 700 block of Riverside Drive, was found dead inside her home around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, during a welfare check, said Fairfield Police Capt. Robert Kalamaras.

Kalamaras said Violette was located inside the home, but police do not believe there is any danger to surrounding residents.

The department is currently awaiting autopsy and toxicology results to determine a cause of death, he said.

"We maintain (the police department) that there is no danger to the neighborhood or its residents," Kalamaras said.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.