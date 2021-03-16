Teen Home Invasion Suspect Caught After Chase In Fairfield County

A teen is facing a variety of charges after allegedly forcing his way into a Fairfield County home with several other men.

Levin Placencia, age 19, was arrested following the incident on Friday, March 12, after he and several other men forced their way into a home on Main Street in Danbury, said Det. Lt. Mark Williams.

While inside the residence, Placencia, of Danbury, and the other men assaulted an adult resident, and damaged property before being forced from the residence as police arrived on the scene, Williams said.

One of the responding officers temporarily stopped two of the men involved, who fled before he could take them into custody.

Placencia, one of the two, was eventually captured on Robinson Avenue after leading police in a foot pursuit and violently resisting arrest, Williams said.

It appears as though Placencia is known to the residents of the apartment he forced his way into, but the motive for doing so is not clear.

"The other people involved in the break-in eluded apprehension at this time but the investigation into their identities is ongoing," Williams said.

The resident that was assaulted received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

After taken into custody, Placencia was transported to the Danbury Police Department, where he was charged with:

Risk of injury to a child

Home invasion

Criminal mischief

Interfering with the duties of an officer

Breach of peace

Disorderly conduct

Assault 3rd

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

