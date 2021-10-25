Contact Us
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Person Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
I-84 in Newtown is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer.
I-84 in Newtown is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and seriously injured on I-84 in Fairfield County.

Connecticut State Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 near Exit 11 in Newtown.

Responding troopers said the person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The roadway was closed for several hours, backing up traffic for at least eight miles, before reopening later on Monday morning.

The extent of injuries was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Shelton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.