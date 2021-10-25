Person Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and seriously injured on I-84 in Fairfield County.

Connecticut State Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 near Exit 11 in Newtown.

Responding troopers said the person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The roadway was closed for several hours, backing up traffic for at least eight miles, before reopening later on Monday morning.

The extent of injuries was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

