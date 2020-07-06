Man Pronounced Dead Shortly After Being Pulled From Lake In Litchfield County

A man was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after he was pulled from a lake in Litchfield County.

Litchfield County Dispatched received a 911 report at around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5 from a woman in Plymouth reporting she could no longer see a man who had been swimming in Lake Winfield in the area of Seymour Road and that she believed he was underwater.

Members of the Terryville Fire Department performed a water rescue and pulled the man from the water, Plymouth Police said. Members from the Terryville FD and Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps performed CPR at the scene.

The man was transported to Bristol Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Plymouth Police said.

His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

