Man Accused Of Installing Camera In Women's Locker Room In Fairfield County

A Connecticut man has been charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct for allegedly placing a video recording device in a women’s locker room at a Fairfield County manufacturing building.

Matthew Aaron Cooper, age 31, of Beacon Falls in New Haven County, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 30, by Danbury Police following an investigation.

Cooper works at a local manufacturing business, where he was accused of placing a video recording device in the female locker room. A female employee was able to link the device to Cooper and notified her work supervisor, who in turn notified the police department, according to Danbury PDDetective Lt. Mark Williams.

During the course of the police investigation, evidence was discovered which directly led the responding officers to believe Cooper had placed the recording device in the female locker room to record female employees when they were undressing, Williams said.

Based on the findings of the investigation, Cooper was placed under arrest and transported to the Danbury Police Department where he was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal attempt to commit voyeurism.

After posting bond, he was later released from the police department and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time.

