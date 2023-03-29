Jailed Shelton Man Calls Protected Victim 70 Times, Police Say

A Shelton man behind bars for violating a protective order was arrested again while in jail for having contact with the protected person 70 times on the phone.

Gordon Cole, age 27, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27 by Shelton Police for violation of a protective order and remained incarcerated on an additional $10,000 bond.

Cole was previously arrested in Shelton in December 2022 for several domestic violence charges including seven counts of violation of a protective order, said Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police.

After the December arrest, Cole was incarcerated and the court issued a protective order stating that he is to have no contact with the victim in the original arrest.

During Cole’s incarceration, the Department of Correction alerted Shelton Police that they suspected Cole of having phone conversations with the victim from the original arrest, Bango said.

Shelton Police conducted an investigation into these phone calls and discovered that Cole made and received some 70 phone calls in prison to the victim using fictitious names and using codes to hide their identities.

