Driver Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Down Embankment In Milford

One person was seriously injured after crashing a vehicle down an embankment.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 11:04 a.m., Monday, June 15, in Milford in New Haven County, said the Milford Police.

Milford Police responded to the crash in the area of Erna Avenue at Junior Street and while a black 2016 Mazda CX-5 which left the roadway while traveling northbound on Erna Avenue, police said.

The vehicle then traveled down an embankment adjacent to Lucius Court before coming to rest in a wooded area.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for further care, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department Traffic Division at 203-878-5244.

