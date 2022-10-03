48-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Man With Kitchen Scissors In Shelton

One person is facing assault charges after a 34-year-old man was stabbed with a pair of kitchen scissors in Fairfield County.
Alex Chamoro, age 48, of Shelton, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 3, following the incident that happened at about 2 p.m. that day in an apartment on Howe Avenue in Shelton, police said.
The Shelton Police Department said Chamoro was involved in a dispute with a woman and her 34-year-old son, and Chamoro stabbed the man during the dispute.
The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The woman was also injured and she was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the report.
Chamoro was charged with:
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Disorderly conduct
- Second-degree threatening
Authorities said Chamoro was held on a $100,000 bond and taken to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.
