48-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Man With Kitchen Scissors In Shelton

One person is facing assault charges after a 34-year-old man was stabbed with a pair of kitchen scissors in Fairfield County.

Alex Chamoro, age 48, of Shelton, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 3, following the incident that happened at about 2 p.m. that day in an apartment on Howe Avenue in Shelton, police said.

The Shelton Police Department said Chamoro was involved in a dispute with a woman and her 34-year-old son, and Chamoro stabbed the man during the dispute.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman was also injured and she was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the report.

Chamoro was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree threatening

Authorities said Chamoro was held on a $100,000 bond and taken to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.

