Wallingford Resident Wins $100,000 Cash Five Prize

Kathy Reakes
A Wallingford resident hit all five numbers on a Cash 5 ticket. Photo Credit: CT Lottery

An area resident took home a cool $100,000 after hitting all the numbers on a Cash 5 lottery ticket.

Luis Alicea, of Wallingford, hit the big payout on Sunday, July 12, after matching all five numbers in the game.

The winning numbers on the lucky ticket purchased at the Shell Food Mart on North Colony Road in Wallingford were 5-7-9-12-1.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching all five numbers on the Cash 5 game are 1 in 324,632.

Alicea was the only big winner of the game on Sunday, lottery officials said.

