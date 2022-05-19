Milford Teen Charged, Identified In Stabbing Death Of Shelton Student

The 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of a Fairfield County prep school student has been charged in adult court and identified.

New Haven County resident Raul Valle, of Milford, was charged Thursday, May 19, with the alleged murder of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence.

Defense Attorney Jake Donovan identified Valle during proceedings.

“Obviously, this is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved and it would be irresponsible for me to make any comment before I had a chance to examine all the evidence in the case,” Donovan said outside the courthouse.

The case was transferred to Milford Superior Court and Valle’s next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, Donovan said.

Valle was charged with murder and three counts of assault for allegedly stabbing three other people in addition to McGrath.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Shelton Police have released little information surrounding the events that led to the stabbings.

