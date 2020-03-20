Contact Us
COVID-19: First CT Restaurant Announces Closure, With 40 Losing Jobs

Kathy Reakes
An Oxford restaurant has laid off 41 employees and closed its door amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A popular restaurant is believed to be the first in Connecticut to file notice with the state it has laid off its entire staff due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The restaurant, 121 Restaurant and Bar, located at the Oxford Airport, employed 41.

It said in the WARN notice to the state that it did not "expect conditions will improve in the near future. You should therefore consider this RIF (reduction in force) to be permanent,” the notice said.

The closure comes in the wake Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordering all restaurants to only offer takeout and delivery service before issuing a "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A notice on the restaurant's Facebook page said they would not be offering takeout or delivery and will close to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This pandemic is new territory to us all, it is frightening," the notice said. "Nothing is more important during these challenging times then the health and well being of our employees, customers, and our community."

The notice went on to encourage social distancing and with a hope to see customers again in the future.

