Man Charged In Shelton Armed Robbery Outside Illegal After-Hours Club

A Fairfield County man has been charged in the alleged armed robbery of another man outside of an illegal after-hours club.

<p>Marquise King </p>

Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Marquise King, age 29, of Bridgeport was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shelton.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in early October, said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky. 

The victim reported to police that he left an after-hours bar located in downtown Shelton and was approached by two people. The two each pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his belongings. The suspects took jewelry, a phone, and credit cards, along with other items, Kozlowsky said.

Detectives took over the investigation and began following up on purchases that were made with the victim’s credit cards and were able to identify King as one of the suspects, police said.

Kozlowsky said during King's arrest, detectives recovered two guns, items taken from the victim, and items bought with the victim’s credit card.

The robbery incident is still under investigation.

King was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Larceny
  • Criminal possession of a firearm. 

He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court.

Kozlowsky said detectives also investigated the alleged illegal after-hours bar being operated in a basement apartment on Howe Avenue. Police located the after-hours club and shut the place down. 

The investigation into the after-hours club is also ongoing at this time.

