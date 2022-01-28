Popular Fairfield County Restaurant Draws Praise For 'Nice Mix' Of Farm-To-Table Offerings

If you are looking for a true farm-to-table experience then dinner at a popular Fairfield County restaurant is a must.

Aptly named the Farmer's Table in New Canaan, the restaurant is based on a few simple ideas -- use fresh ingredients from reliable and responsible sources, grow or raise them whenever possible, and prepare them using time-tested techniques.

During the season the restaurant's owners grow vegetables organically in a garden in Pound Ridge. They also purchase all-natural beef, pork, chicken, ducks, and vegetables from John Boy's Farm, which is owned and operated by the chef's brother.

And while all of that is great, the real test is how the food taste and how it looks on your plate. Fortunately, according to foodies and online food reviewers, the Farmer's Table wins top reviews for each of the above.

The menu offers an interesting mix of entrees that include some with a little Asian flair, others that are more European, and many that just focus on what's fresh.

Some favorites seem to include the lamb chops, the shrimp mojo, and a cheeseburger, yep, a cheeseburger.

As one Yelp reviewer put it: "Best chop I have had in three years... very good. Food great so is service.

Another put it this way: "Simply perfect, the absolute real deal."

The good service and laid-back vibe with soft reggae music playing in the background match the whole aesthetic of the restaurant.

Some interesting dishes on the menu include the stir fry lo mein available with either chicken, steak, or shrimp and the hangar steak served sliced with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Prices are moderate to high, service is first-rate.

The restaurant is located at 12 Forest St., New Canaan. Tip: Call for a reservation: 203-594-7890 or visit online here.

