Indian Wells State Park In Shelton Closed To Swimming Due To Flooding

As of Thursday, July 13, officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) listed the following lakes and ponds as closed:

Burr Pond State Park -- Torrington -- Litchfield County

Lake Waramaug State Park -- Kent -- Litchfield County

Gardner Lake State Park -- Salem -- New London County

Indian Well State Park -- Shelton -- Fairfield County/due to flooding

DEEP said the water is retested at regular intervals and parks would reopen after the levels reach the required standards.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency.

Click here for a daily list of open and closed state lakes and ponds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.