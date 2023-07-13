Fair 81°

Indian Wells State Park In Shelton Closed To Swimming Due To Flooding

Several lakes and ponds in Connecticut are closed due to high bacteria levels and the aftereffects of recent flooding.

Indian Well State Park in Shelton is currently closed due to flooding.
As of Thursday, July 13, officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) listed the following lakes and ponds as closed:

  • Burr Pond State Park -- Torrington -- Litchfield County
  • Lake Waramaug State Park -- Kent -- Litchfield County
  • Gardner Lake State Park -- Salem -- New London County
  • Indian Well State Park -- Shelton -- Fairfield County/due to flooding

DEEP said the water is retested at regular intervals and parks would reopen after the levels reach the required standards.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency.

Click here for a daily list of open and closed state lakes and ponds. 

