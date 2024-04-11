Fog/Mist 50°

New Consumer Cellular Store Opens In Shelton

Hey, flip phone lovers, a new Consumer Cellular, known for its old-style phones, has opened a new store in Fairfield County.

The new Shelton Consumer Cellular store. 

 Photo Credit: Consumer Cellular
Located in Shelton, store officials say they bring "award-winning" customer service, especially for the 50-plus community.

In addition to getting a phone and service, customers can also get help troubleshooting their devices, ask questions about their accounts, or sign up for a new plan. 

The store also sells a full lineup of new smartphones.

The Shelton location is one of 25 opened this year across the country.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

