Drug Bust: Shelton Police Find Man With Narcotics, Guns, More

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Fairfield County, the Shelton Police Department raided the home of Carlos Baez Jr., age 28.

The department, alongside the Statewide Narcotics Task Force Southwest Office (SNTF-SW), Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, the DEA, and more suspected that Baez, a Shelton resident, was distributing narcotics throughout the greater Valley area.

Baez Jr.’s Cliff Street home – located near a church, supermarket, and Boy’s & Girl’s Club — was found to contain around 580 grams of what police believed to be fentanyl, nearly 0.1 grams of suspected cocaine, narcotics packaging supplies, cash, ammunition, and two illegal guns, one of which officers reported to be stolen property.

Police arrested Baez Jr. at the scene and charged him with the following:

Sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school/housing/daycare facility;

Possession of narcotics with intention to sell, two counts;

Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, three counts;

Violation of deadly weapon registration requirements;

Stealing a firearm; and

Operating a drug factory.

Baez Jr., who authorities said was on parole at the time of his arrest, was remanded to the Connecticut Department of Corrections while he awaits his scheduled arraignment at Derby Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

