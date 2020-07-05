COVID-19: Ridgefield First Selectman Tests Positive For Second Time

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has been battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the first week of April.

Marconi tested positive for the second time on Friday, May 1, town officials announced.

Marconi said he wants to assure town residents that he is doing great and feels fully recovered after his serious bout with COVID-19.

While he recently tested "presumptive positive," Marconi said it was not surprising.

His wife, Peggy, who tested negative in a follow-up, said that they were told that many people test positive for weeks after they have recovered.

Marconi said he is anxious to move from working at home to getting back to Town Hall.

However, he said that he will adhere to all the regulations and will not be back in his office until his test is negative.

Marconi said it will be business as usual—just not from town hall.

According to Ridgefield Health Director Ed Briggs, it isn’t unusual for people to carry the virus around even six weeks after they have completely recovered.

Briggs said the test doesn't mean Marconi is "still infectious," but because the virus is so new and there are so many unknowns, an abundance of caution is being exercised by increasing the stay home period until negative tests are received.

Currently, in Ridgefield, there are 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In other news, Marconi and Selectman Bob Hebert continue to lead a short-term recovery team to create specific rules for local businesses as Gov. Ned Lamont plans for a Wednesday, May 20 reopening.

Residents are also encouraged to continue to follow social distancing, stay at home, and wear a mask or face covering while in public.

