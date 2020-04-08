COVID-19: Ridgefield Selectman Gives Update After Testing Positive; Town's Death Toll At 13

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who announced earlier this week that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), is still providing residents with updates on the town's battle against the pandemic, while he continues to isolate.

"I want to thank you for the outpouring of get well wishes I have received as I recover from COVID-19," Marconi said on Tuesday, April 7. "I assure you I am doing well and feel like I’ve turned the corner. So, thank you again."

Marconi, 71, went on to report that there are now 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in town, with the expectation that the numbers will continue to climb.

"Sadly, our death toll has climbed to 13 and this is a reminder of how diligent we must remain in keeping our most vulnerable population safe," he said.

Town officials are urging all Ridgefielders to follow CDC guidelines and wear face coverings in public settings and to continue to practice social distancing if you must go out.

Marconi also announced the annual Memorial Day Parade has been canceled until 2021.

In addition to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Marconi said there are a number of scams circulating and is warning residents not to give out personal information to any unsolicited callers, emailers or texts.

For common questions and additional information, visit ridgefieldct.org .

