ID Released For Woman, 26, Killed In I-95 Crash In Fairfield County

A 26-year-old killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-95 in Fairfield County has been identified.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday, July 17 on the southbound side near Exit 19 in the Town of Fairfield.

Cathi Anne Silva, of Shelton, has now been identified as the driver of the Hyundai Veloster that collided with the tractor-trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was a 36-year-old Florida man.

The southbound lanes remained closed through much of the morning commute during the accident investigation. All lanes fully reopened by 10 a.m.

