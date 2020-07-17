One Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer On I-95 Stretch In Fairfield County

One person was killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-95 in Fairfield County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday, July 17 on the southbound side near Exit 19 in the Town of Fairfield.

The southbound lanes remained closed through much of the morning commute during the accident investigation. All lanes fully reopened by 10 a.m.

The identity of the victim, the driver of the car that was struck by the tractor-trailer, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

