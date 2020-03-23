Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Three Found Dead Inside Norwalk Garage, Police Say

Three people were found dead in the garage of a Norwalk home. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were found dead inside a Norwalk garage after police responded to a 911 hang-up call.

The bodies were discovered around 7:35 a.m., Monday, March 23, after Norwalk Police responded to a home on 8 Elizabeth St., just south of Washington Street, police said.

Arriving officers found the three people dead inside a detached garage on the property, said Norwalk PD Lt. Terrence Blake.

The Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are on the scene at this time, Blake said.

"Based upon the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Blake added.

Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

