IDs Released For Man, Two Children Involved In Triple-Fatal Apparent Norwalk Murder-Suicide

Police have released the identities of two children and a man found dead inside a Norwalk garage.

Sister and brother, Gessell Moncada, 5, Jesus Moncada, 4, along with their father, Yimi Moncada, 27, all of Norwalk, have been identified as three people found dead inside a detached garage of a Norwalk home, said Lt. Terrence Blake.

Their deaths are being investigated as a family violence murder/suicide, Blake said.

The bodies were discovered around 7:35 a.m., Monday, March 23, after Norwalk Police responded to a home on 8 Elizabeth St., just south of Washington Street after receiving a hang-up 911 call, said Blake.

Blake said currently the department is working with the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

