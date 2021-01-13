More than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard, including some of its elite units, are heading to Washington, D.C. to “aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he has authorized the deployment of members of the National Guard, including some of the Connecticut National Guard’s Military Police, and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are trained for police patrol and explosive detection.

Lamont said that in addition, the state’s Air Guard has placed C-130H aircraft and crews on “alert status” which will be capable of moving personnel throughout the country, if required.

The move comes a week after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and amid reported threats of potential violence leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Lamont also made note that the deployment of the guard members will not impact the state’s efforts in combating the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” Lamont said. “May God bless our brave mean dew omen in uniform, and the United States of America.”

