COVID-19: With 42 Cases, Ridgefield Introduces Stricter Separation Restrictions

With the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases jumping by eight in one day in Ridgefield, from 34 to 42, officials are introducing stricter measures.

Health Director Ed Briggs confirmed on the numbers on Wednesday, March 25, adding that there had been one death not associated with a senior care facility on Route 7.

The latest COVID-19 death brings the total to three losses. The senior care facility still has 17 active cases and remains on lockdown, Briggs said.

The additional cases in one day have caused the government to take drastic action.

"Because Ridgefielders are not doing their part, we are now forced to use precious personnel resources to tape, chain and post signs at all town fields and courts," said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. "Even today, with all our messaging about the seriousness of this situation, kids were seen playing lacrosse at Tiger Hollow. Please stop and think about the lives you are endangering before you leave your house."

Players were seen on the lacrosse field at Tiger Hollow. Tiger Hollow Facebook

In addition, Marconi said officials are asking all neighborhoods with recreation areas to also make sure those courts and fields are closed.

To help get the word out, Ridgefield’s Emergency Operations Team is providing COVID-19 live updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week at 4 p.m. on ridgefieldct.org and Channel 24 on Comcast.

Please share this information with those who do not have access to the Internet.

Other sources for information include the CDC , town's Office of Emergency Management Facebook page , and Ridgefield Public Schools.

